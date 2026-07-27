Couple commits $300k to tumor board room at future Fox Cancer Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The future Fox Cancer Center received a financial push from Ronnie and Ashley Lowenfield Monday. The couple committed $300,000 to establish the Ronald W. & E. Ashley Lowenfield Tumor Board Room.

Teams of physicians, surgeons, radiologists and other specialists will use the board room to review cancer cases and develop treatment plans for patients, according to Texas Tech Health El Paso.

Ronnie, who is the CEO of Casa Auto Group, said the decision to support the tumor board room reflects a lifelong belief that the best ideas emerge when people work side by side.

According to Texas Tech Health El Paso, Ronnie received a cancer diagnosis in his thumb. One of the first people to reach out to him was Steve Fox. Fox connected Ronnie with physicians in Houston and helped him through treatment.

Today, Ronnie is cancer-free, and his experience strengthened the couple's commitment to helping future patients have access to cancer care in El Paso.

"It's unbelievable whenever you get one of the worst things that you could ever hear in your life," Ronnie said. "of you have cancer. "And then to have that piled on with you also have to drive 800 miles to the nearest cancer center."

The Fox Cancer Center started construction in September 2025 and will be the first comprehensive cancer center serving West Texas, Texas Tech Health El Paso said.