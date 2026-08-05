Hospital of Providence Children’s Hospital opens new play areas for young patients

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Young patients at the Hospital of Providence Children's Hospital have a new area to unwind and decompress. The hospital revealed two new pediatric play areas, which are part of a collaboration with a non-profit program made by Spirit Halloween called the Spirit of Children.

The new play areas will have designated areas for three different age groups: infants, toddlers and teenagers. They're designed for patients to take their minds off treatment.

Play areas include toys, video games and colorful spaces for young patients to explore.

One of the new play areas at the Hospitals of Providence Children's Hospital.

Victoria Gonzalez, CEO of Providence Children's Hospital, said children can use the play areas to ease their anxiety as they recover at the hospital.

Gonzalez said the original plan for the play areas started with just one space. Instead, the non-profit decided to step up development into two play areas.

"Our whole motto for Spirit of Children is to make a hospital stay a little bit less scary," said Kimberly Scott, the consignment operator for Spirit Halloween stores in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Scott said seven Spirit Halloween stores will open in El Paso and Las Cruces this year, and they all share the goal of raising money for Providence Hospitals.

Since 2007, the Spirit of Children raised more than $145 million for child life departments and more than 160 hospitals in the U.S., THOP said.