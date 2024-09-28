Skip to Content
Breast Cancer

‘Power of Pink:’ honoring breast cancer survivors through portraits

KVIA
By
Published 7:34 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month early with a 'Power of Pink' event at Las Palmas Medical Center.

As a part of Friday's event, portraits of local breast cancer survivors were unveiled. The portraits were taken after survivors received free makeovers from El Paso Community College Cosmetology students earlier this year.

The portraits will be rotated through hospitals in El Paso throughout the month of October.

Article Topic Follows: Breast Cancer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content