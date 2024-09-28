‘Power of Pink:’ honoring breast cancer survivors through portraits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month early with a 'Power of Pink' event at Las Palmas Medical Center.

As a part of Friday's event, portraits of local breast cancer survivors were unveiled. The portraits were taken after survivors received free makeovers from El Paso Community College Cosmetology students earlier this year.

The portraits will be rotated through hospitals in El Paso throughout the month of October.