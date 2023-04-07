What you can do this Easter weekend in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A little birdie told ABC-7 the Easter Bunny will be making this year extra special across the Borderland. Many events will be happening across the region, and we wanted to list some of them for you.

The El Paso Zoo is throwing an "Eggstravaganzoo" on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free with admission into the zoo, and families can enjoy live music, pictures with the Easter Bunny, watching the animals get their Easter eggs and more.

In Downtown El Paso, you can head out to the Downtown Art and Farmers Easter Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next to the Museum of Art, there will be an Easter egg hunt, and kids can even get their photo with the Easter bunny starting at 11:30 a.m.

Barnett Harley-Davidson will have two Easter Egg hunts, depending on your kid's age, starting at 10:30 a.m. Make sure you get there early, around 10 a.m., to get your face painted or to enjoy a food truck.

On Sunday, the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center will host an Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are required, and you can make those by calling 915-744-8427.

Of course, the Big El Paso Fair is still going on. You can head to the fair from 1 p.m. to midnight for family fun, rides, and fair food.