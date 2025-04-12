Easter giveaway brings community support to families

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today families gathered at the El Paso Center for Children for the Terry's Heart Foundation's 13th Annual Easter Basket Giveaway where children recieved baskets filled with candy, toys and eggs.

The event was hosted by the nonprofit to support families in need and helped to connect attendees with community resources.

Organizers and parents alike highlighted the importance of unity, support, and joy during today's Easter celebration.