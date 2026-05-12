Why 15 Minutes of Play Could Be the Best Gift You Give This Year

(BPT) - Did you know that the average American spends over seven hours looking at a screen each day? It's easy for people — young and old — to spend their downtime in the digital world instead of engaging with the people they love. Time that could be used to lay the foundation of a genuine connection between children, parents and grandparents is lost to endless scrolling.

What if just 15 minutes of your phone time could be used to strengthen relationships or provide a cure for boredom? If you're tired of screens dominating family time, you can change the dynamic by bringing out an item that sparks laughter, connection and memories that last a lifetime: a game!

The power of play

Playing games including dice, cards and tabletop games as a family is a simple and entertaining experience that provides benefits that go beyond a single game session. In fact, a 2024 study published in the Family Relations journal found that games offer enjoyable family relaxation and foster emotional connections and communication across generations.

Reyn Guyer, the inventor of the iconic games Twister and Nerf, is no stranger to the power of play. His family is living proof of how playing games can bring family members together.

"My family has played games together for decades, and we continue to pass down this tradition to each generation," said Guyer. "It's these moments of laughter, love and connection that have inspired me to bring these games into the homes of other families so they can also experience the joy of play."

Maurna Donovan Crosby echoes her grandfather's sentiment. She shared that her most cherished childhood memories are of sitting at his kitchen table playing Rally Roll.

"I remember barely knowing how to count, struggling to grasp the strategy, yet he'd gently guide me through each round. We played over and over again — and those moments became the foundation of our relationship."

If you're overwhelmed by the thought of hosting a family game night every week, there's good news. You don't have to spend hours playing games for your family to reap the benefits of play. According to Guyer, all you need is 15 minutes.

How 15 minutes create a lifetime of connection

While at a diner, Guyer observed a mother and her two children enjoying a game together instead of being glued to their phones. That heartwarming moment ignited the spark for his creation of the 15 Minute Fun & Done series of games. These games are easy to learn, appropriate for most ages and guarantee giggle-worthy memories in just 15 minutes.

This series of unique games includes Rally Roll (a Guyer family favorite), Rip Chip and Comeback. Each screen-free game is specially crafted to foster real connection and joy in brief, engaging bursts of playtime, perfect for today's busy families.

When creating these family dice games, Guyer applied his signature Three Rules of Engagement. Everyone's involved, players are excited for each other's turns and the games are always short and sweet.

"These aren't just games; they're engaging get-togethers designed to transform life's mini moments into something memorable," Guyer said. "They're quick, quirky and absolutely perfect for families who crave real laughter and genuine connection instead of the isolation of endless scrolling."

A gift that can spark a family tradition

When time is short, connection matters. If you want to bring your family closer this year, try one (or all!) of these games and transform short windows of time into engaging moments of connection, laughter and lasting memories. To learn more about 15 Minute Fun & Done games, visit FifteenFunAndDone.com.