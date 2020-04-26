Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso Children’s Hospital asks families to share #FamilyGameNight photos to raise funds for COVID-19 Impact Fund

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- Families across the borderland are getting creative when it comes to coping with staying at home and those creative stay-at-home ideas can contribute to a good cause.

El Paso Children's Hospital is creating a concept to encourage families to continue spending time together. "Family Game Night" is a way for families to do something from the comfort of their own home and to share it with others online.

Families would host a game night and snap a photo or video of them and submit the photo through either the KVIA App or through the share tab.

Once families share their photos or videos, they are encouraged to donate to The Children's Miracle Network theme of 'Kids Can't Wait for the Curve to Flatten.' which helps benefit El Paso Children's Hospital.

'Kids Can't Wait for the Curve to Flatten' aims to remind people that children's hospitals across the nation are committed to serving their local communities even during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Donations will benefit El Paso Children's Hospital

The fund would ensure that 170 children's hospitals across North America have the resources they need to care for the most vulnerable kids.

El Paso Children's Hospital has cared for two children under the age of 12 with COVID-19 and families can join forces to help El Paso Children's Hospital help sick children in our community.

Photos don't have to only be of families playing games together. Families are encouraged to share photos of how their family is staying busy during these difficult times.

#FamilyGameNight

#FamilyGameNight

Share your photos throughout the week and ABC-7's Iris Lopez will feature them on-air next Sunday to showcase all the creative ideas El Paso families have come up with.

