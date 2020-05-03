Sunday Funday Moment: 12-year-old El Paso boy creates paintings to show support to local essential workers

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- 12-year-old Giovanni Ortiz has a passion for painting and drawing. During this pandemic, Ortiz decided to create special paintings to show his support for local essential workers.



One of Ortiz's paintings showcases our the iconic star on the mountain and it thanks all the healthcare workers who are working the frontline lines of this pandemic.

Courtesy: Giovanni Ortiz



Another one of Ortiz’s paintings thanks postal workers for continuing to do their job through these scary times.

Courtesy: Giovanni Ortiz



Giovanni has delivered his paintings to essential workers and he hopes to continue spending his free time creating more of these paintings to continue showing his support.

Ortiz also hopes that his paintings will help brighten up our community during these dark times.

You can find more of Giovanni's art work on his Instagram account.