Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
Updated
today at 11:08 am
Published 10:57 am

Sunday Funday Moment: 12-year-old El Paso boy creates paintings to show support to local essential workers

EL PASO, Texas-- 12-year-old Giovanni Ortiz has a passion for painting and drawing. During this pandemic, Ortiz decided to create special paintings to show his support for local essential workers.


One of Ortiz's paintings showcases our the iconic star on the mountain and it thanks all the healthcare workers who are working the frontline lines of this pandemic.

Courtesy: Giovanni Ortiz


Another one of Ortiz’s paintings thanks postal workers for continuing to do their job through these scary times.

Courtesy: Giovanni Ortiz


Giovanni has delivered his paintings to essential workers and he hopes to continue spending his free time creating more of these paintings to continue showing his support.

Ortiz also hopes that his paintings will help brighten up our community during these dark times.

You can find more of Giovanni's art work on his Instagram account.

Sunday Funday

Iris Lopez

Iris Lopez is a weathercaster and reporter for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply