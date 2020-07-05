Sunday Funday Moment: ‘Take a toy, give some joy,’ Despite her own cancer diagnosis, 5-year-old Elena finds joy in selling her toys to raise funds for other cancer patients

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- At just 5-years-old, Elena Perea is already a fighter!

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Wilms Tumor which originates in the kidneys. Because of that, Elena had to have her right kidney removed recently.



Despite this scary situation, she found a way to give back to other young kids who might be going through the same scary situation as she is.



“We did a toy sale to help the hospital here,” said Elena as she stood by her mom wearing her light purple mask.

Elena is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment at El Paso Children’s Hospital. In June she decided to gather a few of her toys, set them up on a table outside of her home and sell them to people in her neighborhood in hopes of raising funds for other young cancer patients at the hospital.

“I sold my toys to my friends that I love and even others to help children to have fun. Even to kids we don’t know yet,” said Elena.

Courtesy: El Paso Children's Hospital Facebook Page

Just last week, the staff at El Paso Children’s hospital presented Elena with a check for $500.



Her impromptu toy drive helped raise funds that will be used to purchase pediatric portacath dressings which young patients will use for their chemotherapy treatments at the hospital.



The money Elena raised will help other children receiving treatment at El Paso Children's Hospital.

For Elena, knowing that her toy drive is helping other young kids in the city is something she is proud of.

“It’s my favorite thing and I’ve never ever done it.”



Elena’s chemotherapy and radiation treatments will be completed in September.