Sunday Funday Moment: 11-year-old El Paso girl raising funds for Jiu-Jitsu competition through her sugar scrub business

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- When she’s not showing off her Jiu-Jitsu or ballet skills, 11-year-old Sophia Gonzales is busy at work with her Relentless Beauty sugar scrub business.

“So, the way I got started was one day my mom came home with a product and I asked what it was and she was like, it’s a sugar scrub,” said Sophie.

She decided to do some research on how to make the scrubs herself to see if it was something she would be able to do on her own to earn some money. Through that research, she found out that the process was pretty simple.

“So I told my mom if I could make them and I would pay her back when I get money,” said Sophie.

Since then she has been selling her soft scrub products at the Upper Valley Farmers Market in El Paso as well as through her Instagram page.

Sophie's products range from sugar scrubs like Lavender that help to calm you down as well as helping with acne, to Eucalyptus that can help with sore muscles and stinky feet. One of Sophie's most popular products is her signature lip scrubs.

She has received mixed responses about being a young entrepreneur.

“Some people give me ugly faces and say I don’t know what I’m talking about and a lot of people do come back and they say that my products are amazing,” said Sophie.

A recent customer who was excited to buy a product from Sophie was former UTEP running back and current Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

“I saw him and I was like oh my gosh this is Aaron Jones! He bought the biggest soft scrub I had cause his girlfriend was like, 'oh yea you have stinky feet you need that,” said Sophie.

Sophie is currently trying to sell more of her products in order to save up money to help her pay for a Jiu-Jitsu competition that will be taking place in Odessa.

"My parents said that they can pay for the trip but I don't want them to. I want to pay for it myself," said Sophie.

She encourages other young entrepreneurs to never give up on their dreams.

“Keep going and if someone does something or says something mean to you keep going.”

You can purchase Sophie's scrub products by sending her a message through her Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/charlize26/