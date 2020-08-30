Sunday Funday Moment: Local Brewery puts shelter dogs on beer cans to encourage adoptions

Lifestyle

Old Sheepdog Brewery in El Paso is hoping to help local shelter dogs find their forever homes by featuring their pictures on limited edition beer cans.

“All of them have wonderful stories, but I would say that Justice really stands out to me. This is his second time in the shelter. He’s blind on both eyes so it really got me teary eyed and I’m hoping that he gets adopted,” said Gus Delgado, co-owner of Old Sheepdog Brewery.

Justice is one of six shelter dogs from the Humane Society of El Paso that are featured on these limited edition beer cans.

“We love dogs and having them here at the brewery, so we reached out to the Humane Society to see if they wanted to join a collaboration to feature some of their long term residents, and they loved the idea,” said Delgado.

The collaboration between Old Sheepdog Brewery and the Humane Society of El Paso kicked off this past week on National Dog day.

Each beer can showcases a photo of different dogs that are up for adoption.

Short bios of the dogs are also provided to help these pups find their perfect match.

"We really wanted dogs that are a little bit harder to adopt due to their age or some of them have some medical conditions, but most of these dogs are dogs that have been in the shelter for 6, 7, up to even 9 months in the shelter,” explained Delgado.

Customers can purchase these beer cans, while supplies last, from Old Sheepdog Brewery located at 3900 Rosa Avenue. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of El Paso.

"We’re hoping for people to have awareness of wanting to adopt pups. The city has a lot of dogs out there in shelters that need a forever home and that's what we're looking for to get these dogs adopted,” said Delgado.