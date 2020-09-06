Sunday Funday Moment: ‘Flamingo Flocking’ fundraiser helps local Girl Scout Troop raise funds during pandemic

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- Imagine waking up bright and early one day and seeing a dozen pink flamingos in your front yard with a sign reading, 'You’ve been flocked!'

It’s not a prank, it’s all a part of the 'Flamingo Flocking' fundraising event for the girls of Troop 65902.

“It kinda gives us something to wake up to or to get excited to do to see someones face when they get flocked,” said troop member Olivia.

After seeing the success one Florida Girl Scout troop had with their flocking fundraiser, the young ladies of Troop 65902 decided they would use the unique idea to help them raise funds for future Girl Scout trips.

“I think that with the quarantine it's harder to fundraise, but it’s more creative in a sense that you find different ways to fundraise. Like with the flocking it’s good with social distancing and it’s very creative and it’s very fun,” said another troop member.

The concept is pretty simple. Anyone can request for the troop to flock another person's yard for any special occasion such as birthdays or anniversaries.

The troop is only limited to zip codes close to and around 79902 and 79903 and grass lawns are a must.

Customers choose how many flamingos they want to purchase for the day and the Girl Scouts get to work very early in the morning to secretly place the flamingo's in a person's yard. Flamingo's will stay in a person's yard all day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices for each 'Flamingo flocking' vary:

$40 for 1 full flock of 50 flamingos

$25 for ½ a flock of 25 flamingos

$15 for a ¼ flock of 12 flamingos

Despite the early hours and sometimes late nights, the Girl Scouts of Troop 65902 enjoy being able to get out of the house to work together.

The Girl Scouts will be continuing their flocking fundraiser event until September 27th. If you would like to request a yard 'Flamingo Flocking' before that date, you can email Girl Scout Troop 65902 at gstroop65902@gmail.com.