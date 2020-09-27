Sunday Funday Moment: New mural brings color and hope to Rescue Mission of El Paso

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- A new mural in the Borderland is offering those in need a sign of hope.

'Corner of Hope' is the name of a new mural that sits on the walls outside of the Rescue Mission of El Paso on the corner of Cotton and Magoffin Avenue.

“The Rescue Mission of El Paso asked me to do the second part of our mural installation here and this one is titled 'Corner of Hope'. The other side was titled, 'Jesus lives here," said Jeremiah Navarro, an El Paso Muralist.

For the past week, Navarro and his wife, Brittany Lee, spent 10 hours a day bringing the 'Corner of Hope' mural to life for the Rescue Mission of El Paso.

"A lot of people here feel like they haven’t had a helping hand in a long time so when I was thinking of this wall I just thought of hands and the hands of God himself working through people,” said Navarro.

The shelters mission is to lend a helping hand to those in need in our community, so when asked to create the mural, Navarro knew what his message would be.

"I wanted to do something that was filled with hope and to me there’s nothing more hope filled than God helping us. So in the mural it’s the hand of Jesus holding a seedling that’s barely starting to sprout. I see a lot of people here that just need that hope of a new beginning and so I really felt that this image that we put up on this wall captured that,” said Navarro.

This isn't the first mural done by Navarro in the borderland. Another one of his murals can be seen right at the entrance of the El Paso International Airport.