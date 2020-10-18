Sunday Funday Moment: Mentalist, Brett Barry, wants to read your mind all for a good cause

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- Imagine someone reading your mind...through Zoom.

It's possible, and you can be a part of the mind reading entertainment, and the best part is that it's all for a good cause. The El Paso Children's Hospital is hoping to keep families entertained all while raising money for the El Paso Children's Hospital's Foundation.

The entertainment is all thanks to Phoenix based Mentalist, Brett Barry.

“I make it feel like I’m reading your mind, picking up on your thoughts or influencing your decision,” said Barry who has been using his mind reading skills to entertain people for years, “It’s purely for entertainment, I don’t claim to be psychic.”

"For those who believe, no explanation is necessary;For those who do not believe, no explanation will suffice." ... Posted by Mentalist Brett Barry on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Courtesy: Brett Barry Facebook Page

Barry is excited to bring his mind reading entertainment to El Paso families to keep them entertained safely during this pandemic.

"We are gonna do a one hour mind reading show through zoom. The idea is to try and raise some funds for the kids at El Paso Children’s Hospital and have a great time,” said Barry.

This isn't the first time Barry has provided entertainment for The El Paso Children's Hospital. Barry has performed his mentalist shows at Top Golf to help the hospital raise funds for the children and their families.

Barry is used to interacting face-to-face with his audience, but because of the pandemic he’s had to find ways to make sure his audience still feels connected even through a computer screen.

“For those people that are at home or in the living room, I’m definitely going to be reading some minds from random people. Nothing is ever set up. Nothing is ever pre-arranged. I don’t even know what’s gonna happen,” said Barry.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for the virtual Zoom event that will take place on Thursday November 5th. You can find more information on how to purchase tickets by Clicking Here.