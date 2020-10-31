Candy corn or no candy corn? Question divided nation for Halloween

Lifestyle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s that time of year when everyone has strong opinions.

About the upcoming presidential election? Na. The pandemic? Not so much.

With Halloween, we’re talking that lightning rod of all candy – candy corn.

People either love it or hate it.

According to a new survey done by the National Confectioners Assocation, Gen X (born 1965 to 1980) are the most likely to enjoy candy corn, with 58 percent reporting that they like the iconic but controversial Halloween treat.

Baby Boomers (1946-1964) trail shortly behind at 56 percent.

Candy is less popular with younger generations with less than half of millennials (1981-1996) and Gen Z (1997-2010) reporting that they like candy corn.