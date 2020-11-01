Sunday Funday Moment: GoFundMe raises over 5K for El Paso grocery store employee

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- Back in October Mara Huerta shared a post on Facebook describing her encounter with an 80-year-old grocery store employee.

Within hours the post went viral receiving over 3,000 likes and over 2,000 shares.

Courtesy: Mara Huerta Facebook Page

After seeing the huge response from the community, Huerta decided to create a GoFundMe page for the store employee not because she felt he needed help financially, but because she wanted to show him that his hard work and kindness was making a difference to those he crossed paths with.

This past week Huerta delivered the check of $5,7400 to that employee and told him that it was a gift from the community to him.

Mara and her two sons are joined by Javier.

The store employee, Javier, presented Huerta with a gift of his own to show her how much he appreciated her generous act of kindness. He presented Huerta with a card and a box of chocolates.

A gift from Javier to Mara for her act of kindness.

After receiving the check, Javier went on to say that he was thankful for the support from the community.

Moments like this are a friendly reminder that despite what’s happening all around us there is still good in the world.