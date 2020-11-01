Sunday Funday Moment: GoFundMe raises over 5K for El Paso grocery store employee
EL PASO, Texas-- Back in October Mara Huerta shared a post on Facebook describing her encounter with an 80-year-old grocery store employee.
Within hours the post went viral receiving over 3,000 likes and over 2,000 shares.
After seeing the huge response from the community, Huerta decided to create a GoFundMe page for the store employee not because she felt he needed help financially, but because she wanted to show him that his hard work and kindness was making a difference to those he crossed paths with.
This past week Huerta delivered the check of $5,7400 to that employee and told him that it was a gift from the community to him.
The store employee, Javier, presented Huerta with a gift of his own to show her how much he appreciated her generous act of kindness. He presented Huerta with a card and a box of chocolates.
After receiving the check, Javier went on to say that he was thankful for the support from the community.
Moments like this are a friendly reminder that despite what’s happening all around us there is still good in the world.
