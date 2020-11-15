Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso man hopes to turn historic Mission Trail into artistic renaissance

Lifestyle

Socorro, TX-- The Mission Trails in El Paso County’s Mission Valley is a nine mile stretch of multicultural history.

"Right here on the Mission Trail is Casa Ortiz and Casa Apodaca. You have this concept of beautiful buildings from the late 18th century,” said Jonathan Hernandez, Property Restorer for The Mission Trails.

The historic trail is home to museums, restaurants, an up and coming brewery and soon a creative space for artists and other local entrepreneurs.

“These buildings have been vacant for many years," said Hernandez, "My mother and father came in and put a lot of work into these buildings, a lot of love."

Hernandez is looking to create an artistic renaissance within the Mission Trail by renting out spaces to local creatives.

"It’s just good to see how old world can be brought into new world and and I think this is a result of that,” said Hernandez.

While the 16-thousand square foot property is not open for locals to enjoy quiet yet, it is open to a few artists as work spaces.

“I got a call a couple of weeks ago from Nico who’s one of the artists here at Casa Ortiz and he just says, 'hey I’m looking for something a little bit different. Do you have anything to offer me' and I said let’s go to the Mission Trails," said Hernandez.

Nico Antuna-cooper, Brian Holt, and Diego ‘Robot’ Martinez are only a few artists using the historic buildings as art space, but Hernandez is hoping to provide a creative space to more than just artists.

“Eventually local film festivals, musical groups. Anything around 100 people to sit and hang out comfortably, after COVID of course,” said Hernandez.

He’s also hoping to create an affordable place where local entrepreneurs can grow and develop their skills all within historic walls.

"I would hope that it changes the narrative on the fact that there’s pockets in this city where you as a young entrepreneur or a young creator can interact, work and grow. That would be my only hope for this place.”

Hernandez hopes to have the space open to the public by February or March of 2021.

For more information on how you can rent out a space in Casa Ortiz you can send a message to Hernandez through Instagram by Clicking Here.