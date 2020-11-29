Sunday Funday Moment: Local woman-owned business celebrating 10th anniversary with virtual Loteria party.

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- Keeping a small business alive during a pandemic is a struggle many business owners are dealing with right now.

However, Viviana Madero, owner of Fox Labyrinth piercing studio, is thankful to be celebrating her 10 year anniversary but the journey to this celebration wasn't an easy one.

“It’s been super super hard as a woman owned operation and as a Latina I think it’s even harder. I feel like I have to work triple the work than anybody else,” said Madero.

Fox Labyrinth piercing studio the only studio in El Paso specializing in body piercing and quality jewelry.

“We started really really small. I started selling at little events and from there we just started growing,” said Madero.

She first opened her studio in the Duranguito neighborhood in Downtown El Paso and has since moved to a bigger location, but finding the perfect location for her piercing studio was another challenge she had to deal with.

“Finding a place that wants your type of business, I feel that’s one of the challenges just because the stigma of it because they associate it with tattoos,” said Madero.

In the last decade, she was able to push through that stigma and continue growing her business in what she now calls her dream shop.

“The building was nothing. We built walls on it, we have two piercing rooms now and we finally have offices. It’s triple the amount of space for sure,” said Madero.

To celebrate her 10 year anniversary she is bringing back a favorite Mexican game for her followers to enjoy, but she’s taking it virtual.

“It’s Loteria! It’s not gonna be a traditional Loteria though. It’s going to be our edition of Loteria,” said Madero.

Customers are invited to join the virtual Loteria celebration which will include prizes and giveaways.

"We’ve been doing this for quite some time and this is a way to thank everybody,” said Madero.

And she has some advice for women who plan on creating their own business in the future.

“If you failed you learned and you go from there and you learn from those mistakes.”

Click Here for more details on how you can join the Virtual Loteria fun online.