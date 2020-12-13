Sunday Funday Moment: Giftgoat lets you send special handwritten greeting cards

Lifestyle

PHOENIX, AZ-- A few startup developers decided to create a new way for people to send cards and gifts to loved ones during a time when people are encouraged to remain socially distant.

“Giftgoat is an automatic gifting platform launched with greeting cards and gift cards," said Steven Gurley, Co-founder of the new gifting platform Giftgoat.

The platform was creating during the pandemic to encourage people to remain close to their loved ones even if they couldn’t see them in person,

but that wasn't the only motivation behind it.

"What if you’re on vacation and you get caught up and forget to send a card to someone special? What if there was a way that that would still happen automatically and so that’s what we did we created Giftgoat just for that,” said Gurley.

People are able to send their own special message through the website and Giftgoat robots will create handwritten messages for customers.

Gurley and the rest of the Giftgoat team are hoping that this new gifting platform will provide people with a more organic and natural connection.

"Rather than just a DM or liking a post on Facebook this is real this is tangible. Some people are locked inside their home and some of the only outdoor activity they may get right now is going to the mailbox. We’re hoping it helps people connect in a way they haven’t to lately,” Said Gurley.

Click Here for more information on how you can send a special handwritten greeting card.