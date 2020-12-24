Watch LIVE: Yule log – Happy holidays from ABC-7

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season may look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still deck the halls from your living room.

Did you know the holiday tradition of burning the Yule Log goes back to medieval times? According to WhyChristmas.com, it was originally a Nordic tradition.

WhyChristmas says the Yule Log tradition originally started as burning an entire tree. The largest end of the log would be placed into the fireplace while the rest of the tree stuck out into the room.

It was customary for the log to be lit from the remains of last year's log -- which was kept safe over the year -- and slowly fed into the fire over the 12 Days of Christmas.

Over the years, the tradition spread across Europe where different countries have adapted various customs associated with the lighting of the Yule Log.

No fireplace, no problem! Watch our holiday Yule Log stream in the video player at the top of this article.