Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso sisters spend summer break creating vintage boutique, ‘Whole Lota Denim’

Lifestyle

El Paso, Texas-- Three El Paso sisters are hoping to bring big city fashion to the borderland for an affordable price. Savannah Sky, Phoenix and River Grajeda have always had a passion for fashion and art. So much so that they would design their own clothes and make their own fashion accessories.

“We started doing it for our own and then people started asking hey where can I get a jacket like that and people started asking can you do that for me and we were like yea we can do it we got you,” said Savannah Sky, Co-creator of Whole Lota Denim.

'Whole lota denim' is a vintage boutique located on 11504 Rebel Ct. in east El Paso. After traveling to bigger cities and seeing the prices for painted denim, Phoenix decided she would do something to bring big city fashion to her hometown for an affordable price.

From left to right: River Grajeda, Phoenix Grajeda, Savannah Sky

“Basically what we do here is we get recycled items like old jeans, old khakis," said Phoenix, "They could bring them to me and I could customize them however they want."

The boutique features work from all the sisters.

“River does cross stitch to your favorite quotes, phrases, sayings, and Savannah sky does jewelry,” explained Phoenix.

All items are made from recycled materials including used gift cards, plastic material and any other items the sister's find that can be turned into items that customers can use as accessories.

The sister’s were able to borrow a family owned space to sell their custom made items. Before they took over the space, the walls were painted yellow. Together, the girls spent two months re painting the walls and customizing the space with vintage record that cover the ceiling, professional photos taken by Phoenix, and a hand painted mural of the late artist, David Bowie, will greet customers as they walk through the doors of 'Whole Lota Denim.'

A mural painted by Phoenix Grajeda that greets customers as they walk into 'Whole Lota Denim'

Creating this vintage boutique helped the sister’s bond over a shared passion, and they hope that other young people who have a passion themselves are able to be inspired by their story.

“I would just say do what makes you happy and don't let other people tell you otherwise,” said Phoenix.

The sister's plan on having a launch event for their new vintage shop, Whole Lota Denim, on Friday, July 9th at 8:00 p.m. at 11504 Rebel Ct. The event is free and open to people of all ages. Local bands will join the event and customers can purchase items from the boutique while supporting our local music scene.