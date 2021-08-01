Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso siblings rescue stray dogs found at border through Bridge Pup Rescue initiative

Lifestyle

El Paso, Texas-- As we lead up to the second anniversary of the tragic El Paso Walmart shooting, we are reminded of the kind acts El Pasoans continue to do that prove we are still El Paso strong.

Ruby Montana, her brother Matthew and their friend Justin Hamil are the team behind the Bridge Pup Rescue initiative.

"It initially started with my brother and I," Said Montana, "My brother is a CBP agent who works on the bridge and there would be a lot of stray dogs that would cross over and my brother has a huge heart and just couldn't send them away.”

The bridge pup rescue team helps stray dogs found at the borders find a loving home.

"So it started with just really one and then another and another and so now really whenever any of the CBP agents find dogs on the bridge they know to call my brother and my brother will call me,” said Montana.

The team is able to find foster homes for these dogs through the power of social media. Montana will post a photo of the dog and ask her followers to share the post in hopes of finding the dog a new home.

When a stray dog is found at the border they are kept in a kennel until Montana and her brother can pick up the dog to bring them over to El Paso. The team will shower the dogs, file a lost report and take each dog to animal services to get them vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

"Fortunately I've been really lucky," said Montana, "I have found all of them homes.”

Former rescue bridge pups have found homes in and out of El Paso.

"Rascal got sent to a rescue in Canada," said Montana, "And our latest bridge dog who is here, he’s actually going to California.”

Seeing these bridge pups go from a dirty street corner to a loving family is what keeps Montana and her team going.

"For me it’s a simple, because they need help," said Montana, "Thats the bottom line and if I can give it then I always will.”

Montana is hoping that the community can help in any way to support the Bridge pups that the team finds. Monetary donation, post shares and any other assistance will go a long way.

T-shirt available at www.vivalamocha.com (Portion of t-shirt sales will be donated to local animal rescues.)

Viva La Mocha is also jumping in on helping our four legged friends with the creation of there shirts that read, "El Paso Strong." A take on the original El Paso Strong t-shirts that the local business created after the August 3rd shooting.

"To them the El Paso strong message is all about helping our community and that includes our furry friends." said Montana. Shirts will be sold online and at Proper Print Shop. A portion of t-shirt sales will be donated to local animal rescues.

For more information on how you can help the Bridge Rescue team, email Ruby at: bridgepups@gmail.com