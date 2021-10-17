Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso recording studio thrives despite COVID challenges

El Paso, Texas-- During the pandemic we heard stories of businesses struggling to survive after being forced to shut their doors. However, despite those challenges One El Paso recording studio was able to think outside of the box when it came to keeping their business going.



It was back in 2019 when Chris Baylon and Jaime Aranda created Studio 411. A recording studio located in the heart of downtown El Paso.

"Here at Studio 411 we are always focusing on the client to basically take them as far forward as possible,” said Baylon, Booking manager for Studio 411.

Fast forward to March of 2020. Covid-19 hit the borderland and businesses were forced to shut their doors.

“When COVID hit us we had to do it for ourselves too so now we’re trying to figure out how we're gonna do this for ourselves and do this for the same clients but in a different way,” said Baylon.

Both business partners knew they had to think outside of the box when it came to keeping their business going despite closing their doors.

“We basically lit a fire under ourselves and said, hey we’re gonna try to do everything online whether it's podcasts or other music," said Baylon, "And since we can do everything online now, there's really no necessity for them to come to the studio so even though we closed our doors for the safety of others we still decided we were going to help people one way or another."

It was that mindset that helped Studio 411 get traction not only nationally, but internationally as well. Clients as far as Canada and India reached out to Studio 411 to create content for their businesses.

Both business partners have some advice for other entrepreneurs who may be struggling to get their businesses going.

"Try to figure out what you’re already good at and what there is already a demand for and just kind of put them together."

