Sunday Funday Moment: The El Paso Zoo welcomes super heroes, villains and more for day one of ‘Boo at the Zoo’

El Paso, Texas-- Halloween is exactly one week away and families made their way out to the El Paso Zoo for day one of 'Boo at the Zoo.'

Hundreds of locals lined up bright and early Saturday morning eager to enter the El Paso Zoo to get some early trick-or-treating done for day one of 'Boo at the Zoo.'

After cancelling last year’s annual event, the El Paso Zoo was excited to welcome super heroes, princesses and even some interesting creatures for day one of 'Boo at the Zoo.'

“We come here a lot. We like to see the animals and enjoy the events as well,” said Francisco Longoria.

'Boo at the Zoo' is one of the El Paso Zoo’s largest attended events of the year. Families who attend are able to enjoy a pumpking patch and take their little super heroes trick-or-treating all throughout the zoo.

"There are about 12 trick-or-treat stations set up throughout the zoo," said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisnao.

Some families that attended the event have been coming for several years now.

"We have been here every single year for the past six years,” said Corina Jauregui.

The event is a way for locals to enjoy some family friendly fun while enjoying the sights and sounds of the El Paso zoo.

Day two of 'Boo at the Zoo' happens on Sunday and is opened to the public. Click here for more details on tickets and time.