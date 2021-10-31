Sunday Funday Moment: Vicencio Ice Distributors brings snow party tradition back to the borderland

El Paso, Texas-- With the holiday’s quickly approaching, Vicencio's Ice Distributors is bringing back a tradition they put on hold for the past 15 years. Snow parties!

“I mean this is like a real life fantasy really this is like a daydream or maybe even a dream itself,” said 10-year-old Alessandra Vicencio who enjoyed the artificial snow Wednesday afternoon.

For Ivan Vicencio, Owner of Vicencio's Ice Distributors, bringing back a family tradition is something he’s been dreaming of doing for years now.

“It’s something that my grandfather had back in the day but we’re bringing it back you know another 15 years later," said Vicencio, "I just thought 'hey let's make it snow in El Paso.'"

Vicencio’s is a local ice distributor that services restaurants, bars and special events, but now they’re hoping to take their services to your backyard by creating a snow party for your special occasion.

“If you want to have an event at the park, if you want do a gender reveal, birthday parties, weddings. The sky is the limit and we’ll make it work for you,” said Vicencio.

The snow machine creates 6 to 12 inches of snow for an area and setting up the winter wonderland can take up to 30 minutes depending on the size of the area.

“We do have sizing so if you have a 15 by 15 that takes 100 bags and if you want make it a bigger lot we have a different sizing for that,” said Vicencio.

The snow can last up to 12 hours or more, depending on the weather.

Vicencio’s winter wonderland is not only meant to add a little fun to special events, it’s also meant to put a smile on the faces of people of all ages.

“We’re just excited to get this up and going and continue for another 30 years,” said Vicencio.

If you would like more information on pricing for snow parties Click Here.