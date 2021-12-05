Sunday Funday Moment: El Pasoan aims at winning ‘Last Gamer Standing’ competition to donate money to local non-profit

EL PASO, Texas-- Saif Almuhairbi is hoping his gaming skills can help him win a $25,000 prize that will all go to the Women's Intercultural Center in Anthony New Mexico, but he needs the community's vote to help him become the last gamer standing.

“I’ve been a gamer since I was a kid mainly because of my dad but I mean my mom was also a big part of it because she’s the one that convinced him to buy me the console,” said Almuhairbi.

His love for gaming turned into a tradition that he kept going even after his step-dad passed away of colon cancer eight years ago.

"He loved me but had a hard time showing it so he did that through movies, gaming and comic books and thats how we spent our time together,” said Almuhairbi.

Years later, that gaming tradition would become a way for him to raise funds for a non-profit organization near and dear to his heart, The Women's Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico.

"Their mission is to provide a safe place for women to develop their social, religious and economic potential," said Almuhairbi, "We always look for alternative funding and when I saw the last gamers standing competition I knew that would be perfect because after monsoon season, it impacted all of our community a lot."

The Women’s Intercultural Center endured severe roof damage during this past year’s monsoon season so winning this competition would be a game changer for the organization.

"The Last Gamer Standing is a competition that puts the gamers against each other and they go out and get people to vote for them.”

People can vote daily for free or do a power up vote which requires an online donation that will go straight to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“I really want to win so I can focus on providing all the repairs for the facility because the facility is costly."

Almuhairbi has been a volunteer for the center for over a decade now. He is hopeful that the community can help him win this competition so he can give back to an organization that has done so much for those in need in our community.

"Since they’ve done so much for me I really wanted to find a way to give back to them and this is the biggest way I can do that," said Almuhairbi, "I mean to donate $25,000 in one way is just an opportunity that I could not miss out on."

Almuhairbi is currently 2nd place in his group and your vote can help him advance to the semifinals. Voting for group finalists ends Thursday, December 9th so you still have time to vote. Click Here to cast your vote online!