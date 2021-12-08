Christmas decoration safety tips to keep in mind this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- The holidays are a time for fun and festivities for you and the whole family but sometimes they can bring a greater risk of a fire, especially when it comes to your holiday decorations.
Here are some safety tips to keep in mind courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department:
- If you have a live Christmas tree in your home, make sure you're watering it daily, at least 2 inches at the base.
- Whether your tree is artificial or not, use LED lights/indoor lights. LED lights don't consume as much energy.
- Keep your tree or any decorations at least three feet away from any heater or fire place.
- If you use stockings, try not hang them on your fire place to prevent them from catching fire.
- Use extension cords of good quality. If a wire is exposed, don't use it.
- Look for lights/extension cords that have a UL sticker on the tag/box. That UL or Underwriters' Laboratories means it's been tested and meets safety standards.
- Try to use GFCI outlets/surge protectors. These kind of outlets can detect any changes in electrical currents and can cut supply of electricity to prevent any electrical fires.
- If you plan on putting up lights on your roof, let someone know that you'll be up there. Try to get someone to anchor the ladder for you. EPFD said firefighters have responded to calls where people have injured themselves.
