Sunday Funday Moment: ‘You Make My Heart Smile’ book expresses El Paso dads labor of love for his son

EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso dad, Manny Martinez Jr., is using his passion for writing to remind his son how much he means to him.

Martinez has been writing novels for over 30 years however, his love for writing children’s book's began when he became a father for the very first time.

“I never thought that I was gonna be a children’s book author but when my son came into my life everything changed,” said Martinez.

When his son, Aiden, was born he was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease; A condition that causes inflammation in infants and young children.

"After my son got out of the hospital I got a chance to leave out of town and I did not know how I was gonna take it just leaving him so quick after he got out of the hospital," said Martinez, "So I wrote him a little poem and on the way to California by brother-in-law was the one that told me you should write a book about that.”

Martinez's book titled, “You make my heart smile,” is one of four books Martinez has written for his son with his publishing group KMP entertainment. The books are a way for Martinez to express to his son how much joy he has brought to his life.

“He sees me on the computer and he says 'daddy are you working on my book again' and I'm like 'Yes mijo I have to finish your book' so he gets an old keyboard that I have and he’ll sit next to me and he’ll say 'I'm gonna finish a book also," said Martinez, "So hopefully when he’s older he can write a book for me.”

Martinez's book, "You make my heart smile" is for sale and you can purchase the book by Clicking this link.