Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso family creates dog treat stand to raise funds for #BettyWhiteChallenge

El Paso, Texas-- Fans of the beloved TV legend Betty White are still mourning the loss of TV’s Golden Girl, but shortly after her passing a challenge began circulating across social media to honor the star on what would have been her 100th birthday.

“There was a meme going around for Betty White's 100th birthday," said Jennifer Demings, #BettyWhiteChallenge participant, "Betty was a huge animal rescue and lover and always donated and helped out shelters so in honor of her 100th birthday people were encouraged to donate to one of your local animal shelters.”

Demings and her family decided to bake their own dog treats, set up a dog treat stand outside their home and collect funds to donate to Mutt Love Dog Rescue of El Paso. The shelter in which they adopted their best friend, Cookie, from.

“They found cookie and her four puppies underneath a portable classroom office on New Years Eve of last year," said Demings, "Puppies go really fast through rescues and nobody wanted the momma dog but I wanted a momma dog so I got her."

Neighbors and their dogs came by Deming and her families dog treat stand, grabbed some dog treats and left donations to honor the memory of animal lover, Betty White.

Thousands of dollars were raised for animal shelters across the country all thanks to the power of social media and the power of animal lovers like Demings and her family.