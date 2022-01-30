Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso mom creates ‘ToDo El Paso’ website to showcase all the city has to offer

El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso mom is hoping to change the minds of people who always seem to think that there is nothing to do in El Paso with her newest website, ToDo El Paso.

“Lots of families come here and they don't know what to do and what I fell in love with was the culture, the food and just the people here are amazing," said Jenny Solo, creator of todoelpaso.com.

Solo and her family of four have been living in the borderland for over a year now and within that year jenny has immersed herself in the culture of the borderland.

“I’m a reviewer for Yelp and so for the past year and a half I’ve been writing reviews almost everyday,” said Solo.

She decided to create her website, ToDo El Paso, to help families discover all the amazing things the borderland has to offer.

“When I found the website I was excited because it’s ToDo El Paso and in Spanish it also mean "Todo El Paso" which means everything El Paso," said Solo.

Jenny Solo and her family were featured on the cover of a local living magazine

ToDo El Paso showcases topics that ranges from food, to local politics, to events and of course local small businesses.

“I thought maybe a couple of hundred of family and friends would look at it but my site spikes to about 7,000 views every weekend as people are looking to find out what to do in El Paso," said Solo.

ABC-7's Iris Lopez met up with Solo this past week at Tuscan Premium Meats in west El Paso and watched her in action as she prepared for her latest feature on sous vides, a cooking method in which food is vacuum sealed and cooked in a water bath for hours.

“So they're seasoning and sealing it for me and i'm bringing it home to cook it and I really just want to show people that they can do a really high end steak at home,” said Solo.

Her days begin bright and early at 6 am where she starts writing her blogs for the day and sometimes her days won't end until late in the evening.

Solo spends her weekends out enjoying the events around the city but in between the fun she snaps photos, interviews people and gathers more information so she can update her website with any information that would be useful to others.



For Solo, this passion project of hers is a way to help people see the beauty our city has to offer and to help local businesses thrive during these difficult times.

“I want them to succeed. I want businesses to do really well here in El Paso because I don't want another corporate jungle,” said Solo.

