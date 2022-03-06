Sunday Funday Moment: Viral El Paso TikTok Mom reminds women that it’s ok to be a “Huevona”

El Paso, Texas-- Whenever you hear the Spanish slang word, "Huevona" its not usually meant as a compliment. To many, a "Huevona" is a lazy woman.

One El Paso mom is using her social media platform to remind women that sometimes, it's ok to be a "Huevona“ as long as things get done!

“I love what I do, it brings me joy and it lets me express myself,” said Leonor "Lilo" Vargas, the creative mind behind the viral account "Huevona Life."

From cooking hacks to Huevona frozen Fridays, creating cooking videos on social media was a way for Vargas to express herself while struggling with life’s obstacles.

“So I had my son and I ended up getting postpartum depression," said Vargas, "It was one of the worst times of my life.”

She struggled with finding the energy and time to be a good mother and wife while still finding time for herself.

It was after seeing cooking videos from another influencer when she came up with the idea of creating her own cooking recipes but cutting the cooking time in half to allow herself some extra time to take a break.

"Girl you need to take a break because you need to be happy for everybody else in your family," said Vargas.

She currently has over 150 thousand followers on Instagram and over 300 thousand followers on TikTok.

Her videos have reached people across the world.

“I have had people from Argentina, Mexico, Canada," said Vargas.

Creating these videos helped Vargas find an escape from her depression and anxiety.

"I felt that my mind was not focused on the problems that I had it was focused on being me and letting it out and having another activity,” said Vargas.

But most importantly, creating these videos also helps to remind other women that sometimes it’s ok to take a break for yourself.

“It's ok to be a Huevona, it's ok to leave those dishes and go to the mall. You need to love yourself and put yourself first and everyone in your family will be ok,” said Vargas.