Sunday Funday Moment: Burges high school student plans sweet “Up” themed promposal

El Paso, Texas-- Promposals are a creative and unique way for high school students to ask their dates out to prom. Burges High School Junior, Michael Genera, did just that when he decided to ask his girlfriend out to prom.

“I’d been wanting to ask her to prom for a while now and it wasn't till last week where I started getting the supplies and I started learning the song,” said Genera.

Genera and his girlfriend Eliz Miranda have been dating for almost 6 six months. When the time came to ask his girlfriend out to prom Genera knew he wanted to get creative.

“So, her name is Eliz but we really have a connection to the movie "Up" so I call her Ellie as her nickname so I just thought this promposal should be up themed,” said Genera.

Genera is a band student at Burges high school and he decided to use his smooth guitar skills during his special promposal. He spent a week learning the theme song to the Disney movie "Up" on his guitar and once he got the song down, he knew he was ready to surprise his girlfriend.

“The lesson for our physics class that day was about music and about guitar harmonics so I was like "I'm gonna demonstrate how you play these harmonics" but I really didn’t," said Genera. "I just played the theme and she wasn't expecting it at all.”

The sweet moment was caught on video by a fellow classmate, and Genera's physics teacher, Mr. Toscano, even got in on the surprise by holding up a poster with the words reading “Ellie, Let’s go on an adventure to prom."

The video was shared on social media by EPISD and El Paso's FitFam Instagram accounts and Genera received nothing but positive comments and replies to his sweet promposal serenade. He even got offered a free tuxedo rental by a local tuxedo shop, The Tux Shoppe and Boutique, after they saw the video themselves.

Genera was thankful for the positive response he got from the promposal, and he has advice for other's high school student's who may be too nervous to create a special promposal, "Just go for it. You have nothing to lose because it’s prom," said Genera. "It's gonna be one of four years that you have in high school so you might as well make the best of it.”