Sunday Funday Moment: Las Cruces business owner hides money-filled Easter eggs across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- The Easter spirit is alive and well across the borderland all thanks to one local teen who is hiding money-filled Easter eggs all across the city.

“I got into shoes and I started seeing that reselling was doing good and I saw the opportunity to open up a store so I opened up a store," Said Daniel Olivas, owner of Kick Plex.

Kick Plex is a business located inside Las Cruces’ Mesilla Valley mall that re-sells sneakers and other hype items.

His business has been around for just one month so he decided to find a creative way to promote his store.

“I wanted to make something fun for Easter because this covid stuff we needed to do something fun so also for families to bond and stuff,” said Olivas.

He decided to create a stash & dash easter egg hunt that would allow him to hide Easter eggs all across the city.

But these aren’t your regular candy-filled easter eggs.

"You can find like from $1 to $100 so it can have $5 bills in it, $20 bills,” explained Olivas.

Each egg includes money in them and finding the clues to these Easter eggs is as simple as hitting that follow button on Kick Plex’s Instagram page.

"We post details on our story on Kick Plex's Instagram and then we post our location where we hide the egg, sometimes we post where we’re gonna put it or we get hints at where it might be at,” said Olivas.

As soon as a hint is posted on Kick Plex’s insta story, locals begin the hunt.

"Sometimes people just start running without shoes or we see them coming really fast with their cars," said Olivas. "Or they start running from everywhere.”

Olivas plans on continuing to hide an egg every day until Easter Sunday. He plans on hiding the golden egg on Easter Sunday and that egg will have the grand prize in it.

This Stash & Dash egg hunt has helped Olivas' business grow but most importantly it’s helped give the community something fun to do together.

"People didn't really do anything during COVID so I wanted to do something fun for the city because I'm from here so I wanted people to go out do something fun for Easter,” said Olivas.

You can join in on the Easter egg hunt fun by following Kick Plex on Instagram by Clicking Here.

Kick Plex is located inside Mesilla Valley Mall at 700 S. Telshor Blvd. Las Cruces, NM.