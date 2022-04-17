Sunday Funday Moment: Second Chance Wildlife Rescue aims to provide care for wildlife in need

El Paso, Texas-- The local non-profit organization, Second Chance Wildlife Rescue is hoping to get the community more involved in their mission of providing care for wildlife in need.

“Our whole mission is to rehabilitate injured and immature ill wildlife with the intention of releasing them back to the wild,” said Josie Karam, Executive Director for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue.

“I just went to a meeting one day and they said volunteers needed for wildlife rescue, I had never been involved with wildlife rescue and I got sucked into it and I never got out of it,” said Karam.

Second Chance Wildlife Rescue currently has two facilities that help the organization care for injured or sick wildlife.

Their seven acre property is located at 7800 Doniphan Dr. and Karam's acre and a half property serves as the other rehabilitation facility that is currently home to an unlikely pair of wildlife best friends; Bella the goat and Habib the deer who was only 5 pounds when he was rescued.

“He cried a lot for his mom so I became the surrogate mother," said Karam. "Every time I would go inside he would cry so I finally decided to try Bella the goat and within two days Habib stopped crying and they have been inseparable for five years now.”

Educating the community on wildlife awareness is a key mission for second chance wildlife rescue, and next weekend the community will have a chance to learn more about the work second chance wildlife rescue does.

“We’re having an open house on Saturday, April the 23rd at our Doniphan location and we welcome the public to come see what we can do," said Karam. "We’ll take them on a tour of the property it’s seven acres that has a pond on it we have cages and enclosures for the animals there.”

Karam is hoping the open house will bring more volunteers and remind the public why the work they do is important for wildlife in our area.

“What we do is not free. It's very expensive for us to accomplish what we do but we see the importance in it because we’re losing so many wildlife now,” said Karam.

If you would like to make a donation to Second Chance Wildlife Rescue or for more information on how you can volunteer, Click Here.