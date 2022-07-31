Sunday Funday Moment: The PIE Sisters are making a name for themselves in the Borderland

El Paso, Texas-- Meet, the PIE sisters.

A local singing group made up of four sisters: Jez Hernandez, Joanna Casillas, Jasmine Lasala, and Jessamine Lasala. The name “PIE” derives from a family nickname.

The sister’s found a passion for music all thanks to their dad who was an aspiring doctor that immigrated to the U.S with their mom, a nurse.

“We call our parents the bakers, or no people call them the bakers cause we’re PIE,” said the oldest PIE sister, Jez Hernandez.

Courtesy: PIE Sisters

While in the U.S., their father decided to stay at home with his kids and his passion for music rubbed off on his four daughters.

“We started off singing together because our dad is a musician. So we started singing together for church and he kind of influenced us from there and we got bit by the big really early and we were still hungry for it,” said second oldest PIE sister Joanna Casillas.

It wasnt until 2021 that the PIE sisters decided to reach out to local markets to ask if they could perform live for their events.

“It was an immediate yes and that was our first gig,” said Hernandez.

Since then, the sister’s have performed in numerous events around town making a name for themselves in El Paso.

The ten year age gap between the oldest and the youngest sisters can sometimes create a challenge, but despite the challenges, the PIE sisters enjoy working as a team of sisters.

“We love singing together. It's an incredible connection as sisters and a reminder that we rather do this together.”

Courtesy: PIE Sisters

The sisters are excited to now be working on their own music.

“Being able to have an album of songs and being able to perform them it's also a really nice way to connect with people,” said PIE sister Jasmine Lasala.

And as for whether or not they would ever enter a singing competition in the near future?

“If an opportunity arises, maybe, but other than that the joy of doing this together is not contingent on whether we win some big competition,” said Hernandez.

You can find out more about the PIE sisters by clicking here.