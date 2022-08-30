You may have heard, after 40 years, there's finally a new model of the iconic sports car from the 'Back to the Future' movies.

The new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the last model made before the company went out of business in 1982. It still has the trademark gull-wing doors, but that's pretty much where the similarities end.

The DeLorean DMC-12 from the movies was an icon of modern design, but the designers of the Alpha5 had a 40-year gap to fill in. It turns out they based the new car on DeLorean's second model, the DeLorean DMC-24, which was never made.

The designers pretended the car's evolution had never stopped, imagining and making quarter-scale models of the Alpha2 through the Alpha4 models.

The resulting design was the alpha-five, a real delorean forty years in the making.