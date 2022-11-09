Veterans, military, military family members: here’s a look at some freebies this Nov. 11
Editor's note: This list was assembled through various online resources. Please check if discounts or giveaways are available where you plan to visit first and the requirements of that business. ABC-7 is not affiliated with the following giveaways or discounts. Follow this list as we add more options before Nov. 11.
EL PASO, Texas -- November 11 is Veterans Day, and businesses are showing their appreciation with a host of free or discounted items. From meals to desserts to coffee, check out how to celebrate Veterans Day in the Borderland.
- Applebee's - All Veterans and Active Duty Military members receive a free entree from a special menu.
- Red Lobster - All Veterans, Active Duty Military Members and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw.
- Starbucks is donating $200,000 divided evenly between military nonprofits Team Red, White and Blue and Team Rubicon. According to Military.com, it's also offering a free tall hot brewed coffee for Veterans, Military Service Members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.
- BJ's Restaurant - Current and former Military Members who dine in-restaurant get a complimentary meal from a select menu.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - According to Military.com, Active Duty, retirees and Veterans get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout.