Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso couple looks to bless three families through their non-profit initiative, “Grow A Blessing”

El Paso, Texas-- Wendy and her husband Miguel Gamillo are both hoping to bless three local families in need this Thanksgiving and it’s all thanks to their non-profit organization, Plant a Seed.

The organization was created based on Wendy Gamillo’s past work experience and her vision to help families in need.

“I used to be a case worker for child protective services and I was in a family based unit that kept families together,” said Wendy. “That was our whole purpouse was to keep kids in the home provide resources for the family that would strenghten them.”

After Wendy and Miguel began growing their family, Wendy would leave her full-time job but she still wanted to be find a way to continue giving back to the community and through their non-profit they created an initiative that would do just that.

“Part of those resources that we want to offer to the community are things that are not readily available to the common El Pasoan,” said Miguel.

"Grow a Blessing" is a way for the Gamillo family to bless three local families in need this Thanksgiving.

“We are asking the community to nominate someone, whether it's a family member, a co-worker just someone that they know is in need and is having a difficult time this Thanksgiving,” said Wendy.

Whether a family is in need of a doctors visit or needs a new heater for the winter, “Grow a Blessing" will provide whatever the family is in need of.

“As an example, if a family has not had any type of dental work or has not been seen by a doctor we plan to provide at least a years worth of that for those families that have not had that type of medical care,” explained Miguel.

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, November 21st and the families chosen will be notified before Thanksgiving.

If you would like to nominate someone, you can do so by Clicking Here.