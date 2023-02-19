Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso boy asking friend to be his Valentine goes viral for all the right reasons

El Paso, Texas-- A video showing an El Paso boy asking his friend to be his Valentine is going viral for all the right reasons.

Jayden and Sophia may not be in the same grade level at school, he’s in fifth grade and she’s in fourth, but they’ve still been good friends for over a year now.

“We don't hang out a lot but if we see each other we would say hi to each other,” said Sophia.

This past valentine’s, Jayden wanted to ask a special person to be his valentine so he went to his mom for some advice.

“Jayden was very nervous that no one was going to say yes to him and when I told him, what about Sophia and he literally looked at me and was like, hmmm well,” said Leonor Vargas, Jayden Mom.

The decision to ask Sophia to be his valentine was easy.

“Because she is beautiful and has a nice heart,” said Jayden.

The plan to ask Sophia was a simple one. Jayden was going to get to school early to meet up with her but unfortunately Sophia got to school a little later so Jayden wasn’t able to see her to ask her, but he had a plan B.

"I told my mom that if we could go get Dunkin' donuts for her and go to her house and ask her there,” said Jayden.

And Jayden and his mom did just that. He showed up to Sophia’s doorstep, handed her the donuts, and asked her to be his Valentine and of course, Sophia said yes!

“She was really happy,” said Alejandra Rosales, Sophia’s mom. “She was so happy that she ran to the room where her dad was and told him she had a Valentine and he said ‘I'm supposed to be your Valentine and she was like, 'well you didn't ask me.”

Jayden’s mom shared the video online and it instantly went viral with people praising Jayden for being a gentleman.

“Jayden woke up and he was like, mom can I see the video, I want to see the comments and he started reading the comments of you're so brave, you're such a gentleman and his face just lit up,” said Leonor.

Although Jayden thought no one would say yes to being his Valentine, this small moment reminded him otherwise and out taught him a lesson.

“I would say you should always stand up for yourself and never let them talk you down,” said Jayden.