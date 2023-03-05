Sunday Funday Moment: Twin sisters bring pop-up children’s consignment event to Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

El Paso, Texas-- March is International Women’s Month and every Sunday this month we will be highlighting women in the borderland who are breaking barriers in their own unique ways.

Lucia Esparza and her twin sister Luisa Bowcutt are moms to three kids and they both also work full-time in the healthcare field. This spring break they will be adding a new title to their list; Owners of Rhea Lana’s west El Paso.

Rhea Lana’s is a clothing pop up consignment sale with over 150 franchise locations nationwide. After experiencing the consigning experience first-hand in Las Cruces, the sister’s knew it was something they needed to bring to El Paso.

“We loved it so much. It's fun, it makes sense, it helps growing families reduce costs and it also helps the environment,” said Lucia.

Rhea Lana’s children consignment event is a semi-annual event that allows families the opportunity to sign up online as a consigner to sell their gently used items at an in store pop-up event.

This event differs from other children’s resale stores because the seller is in charge of setting their own price for the items they sell.

“Sellers input their information online and they get to set the price and we get to sell it for them,” said Lucia. “We do our best to prepare the store and showcase their items so they can get those sales. We want everyone to sell as much as they can.”

Consigners are also able to see their items selling in real time through an app. They are able to see which items sell and how much they are making.

If sellers don’t sell all of their items, they have a chance to give back to those in need in our community.

“If their clothes do not sell then the consigner is able to decide if they want to donate it,” said Luisa. “We partner up with foster families and we invite the foster families to come and shop for free, and we are also teaming up with a pregnancy center to help mother’s shop for items for free, too. So it helps families also be able to give back the items they dont sell.”

Finding a place to host the event was challenging at first for the sisters, but it was a promising phone call with the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso that helped the sister’s overcome that challenge.

“When we spoke with Carlos, the general manager, he believed in the vision right away from there we just kind of did a partnership and it will be the first event in El Paso and the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is hosting it,” said Lucia.

Families are invited to shop at the first pop-up event this spring break week beginning March 16th. Shoppers who want to get early access to shopping can buy early access tickets online and they will be allowed to enter before the general public.

“Moms to be, Military, and health care providers they get first access into the door and then after 3 p.m. we open the doors to the public,” said Lucia.

Both sisters are proud to bring this new experience to El Paso families and they are excited to begin planning for their second pop-up event that will happen later this year in the Fall.

“It’s a good way for El Paso families to save and that's the important thing about consigning,” said Lucia. "It helps you save money so that way you save that money and go have that vacation."

People who want to sign up as a consigner can do so until March 11th. If you would like more information Click Here.