Sunday Funday Moment: Meet the El Paso woman creating a space for local entrepreneurs to come together to grow

El Paso, Texas-- Sandra Arlette Morales is the woman behind The Ladies of Business, a local club that brings female entrepreneurs together to support each other.

Morales spent most of her time as a young adult coming back and forth from her hometown Ciudad Juarez to El Paso to pursue a career in fashion design.

“I was looking for something in design like interior design or fashion design but at the moment they did not have fashion design,” said Morales. “So I went to International Business diplomacy because somehow politics also gets my attention.”

After graduating from the University of Chihuahua and later UTEP, Morales wanted to find a way to connect to other entrepreneurs in the city.

“When I moved here to El Paso I was looking for groups or associations to connect with other people to help grow my business,” said Morales. “Even though I found a lot of them I could not really find one where I was fully integrated in so I started creating my own outline book on how I believed a club should be,” said Morales.

She founded the Ladies of Business, a club for active entrepreneurs and a way for other women to come together and support one another and most importantly learn from each other.

“I think it is very important to understand that when we get together it should be to collaborate with each other’s business or growth instead of competing with each other because competing doesn't take you anywhere,” said Morales.

Three years after creating the Ladies of Business, Morales would open the doors for men to join the networking group.

“We integrated the gentlemen of business three years after and it has been a good process. It's a whole group of entrepreneurs from El Paso and even outside of El Paso and even from New Mexico as well,” said Morales.

The League of Business provides members with workshops, events, and other activities that help members learn from one another.

This year, the League of Business will continue their annual event, Role Models, which will be in memory of El Paso Philanthropist Dede Rogers.

“When we were looking for the venue we went to St. Rogers and they mentioned that Dede had just passed and that an event like ours would have been something that Dede would support,” said Morales. “So we came up with the idea to do the event in her memory.”

Role Models will be held on Thursday, March 23rd at the St. Rogers Depot located at 420 N. Campbell.

The event will include a fashion show and an opportunity for people to network.

“We’re looking to connect with more people so guests will be able to just talk to each other and network at this event,” said Morales. "I think it is very important to understand that when we get together it should be to collaborate with each other instead of competing with each other because competing does not take you anywhere.”

Tickets for the League of Business’ ‘Role Models’ Event can be purchased online by clicking here.