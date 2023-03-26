Sunday Funday Moment: Former Viva El Paso dancer turns her passion for dance into her own performance physical therapy clinic

El Paso, Texas-- Mayra Navarrete has been working as a local physical therapist for over ten years now.

Her passion for becoming a physical therapist all began with her passion for dancing.

“When I was picking my major I wanted to become a nurse,” said Navarrete. "I wanted to be something in the medical field but going through injuries myself, and witnessing people getting injuries kind of opened my eyes and I realized that there is actually something that exists to help people get better for their injuries.”

Mayra grew up dancing Folklorico, Flamingo, Ballet and even spent a few years as a Viva El Paso dancer.

“At the time when I was a dancer there, we did witness a lot of injuries especially dancing in that kind of cement stage so that's where a lot of intrigue to this therapy world kind of came in from,” said Navarrete.

Complete Performance Physical Therapy is open to everybody, but Mayra takes pride in being able to use her knowledge in dance to treat other dancers through physical therapy treatments.

“We are able to speak the same language and I understand where their injuries are coming from. I understand what they need to do once they rehabilitate,” said Navarrete.

After years of sharing space with other local doctors, Mayra will soon be opening her very first clinic. For the first time in 11 years, she is learning to overcome the struggles of becoming a first time business owner while still balancing home life.

“That's also been a struggle, balancing mom life, clinician life, business life and wife life,” said Navarrete. “But it's all in good and it's going to be worth it in the end.”

Starting a new business can be scary at times, but Mayra always reminds herself why she decided to take this jump.

“It goes to the idea of doing what makes you happy and doing what makes you comfortable,” said Navarrete.

And for Mayra, reminding her daughter that anything is possible is something she is proud to do.

“My advice to her would be to keep on pushing, keep dreaming, keep reaching high and don't give up because if mommy can do it, she can definitely do it way better than me for sure,” said Navarrete.