Sunday Funday Moment: Las Cruces teen takes her first win at Golden Gloves State Tournament

EL PASO, Texas-- A Las Cruces dad and daughter duo are proving that wrestling and boxing isn’t just for boys.

Drew Flores is a proud husband, student, and entrepreneur, but his most important job is is being a father to two.

7-year-old little Drew and his teen daughter, Karly who is following her dad’s footsteps when it comes to the sports world.

“It's been a fun journey and we're looking forward to the future. It's just barely starting for her,” said Drew. "I grew up doing those sports so seeing her do that is awesome.”

Karly's love for boxing began during the pandemic.

“I started doing boxing around 2020 when we were in lock down and my dad took me to the gym and I was just supposed to try it out and I fell in love with boxing and I have been doing it for almost three years now,” said Karly.

Last month, Karly participated in her first Golden Gloves state tournament which is an annual competition for amateur boxers in the U.S.

“It was really cool because that was her first competition that she had participated in and just to see her go out there like she had been there before was pretty cool,” said Drew.

Karly knows that her love for boxing and wrestling isn’t something most girls can understand, but she loves proving that girls can do anything.

“It shows them that you can be tougher than boys,” said Karly.

She hopes to study sports medicine when she’s older but she still has a few other dreams she hopes to accomplish.

“I want to try to be a pro boxer in the future and then for wrestling I want to go play on the sun devil Arizona wrestling team,” said Karly.

Drew and his wife stay busy managing Karly’s busy schedule, but they make sure to give her that balance she needs to still enjoy being a kid.

“She has goals and plans and we are going to help her stick to them,” said Drew.