San Elizario High School band members beat the heat

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kids across EL Paso are in search of fun activities that will serve as a distraction for this heat. The San Elizario Band is hosting Band Camp where band members are preparing for their upcoming school season that kicks off in August.

Band Camp is a two-week programed designed to prepare the kids in their band performance. Here kids practice their conditioning and marching steps.

Part of their practice takes place on the football field, where the scorching heat is definitely a big factor. The safety of the kids is most important, band director Kevin Elizare told ABC-7.

"Their safety is our priority. We do recommend having those insulated water jugs so that they can actually keep their water cold."

The students tribute their love for music to the musical legacy in their families, using this as motivation to come everyday despite this record breaking heat. The kids were happy to be out there hanging out with their friends.