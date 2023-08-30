ABC-7 partners with Vitalant to host blood drive during critical shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is working with Vitalant to host a blood drive Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The Vitalant BloodMobile with be parked at our station parking lot from 4:00 to 6:30 PM. The station is located at 4140 Rio Bravo Street in West El Paso.

Everyone is encouraged to come by and donate.

Anyone looking to donate blood is asked to fill out a questionnaire ahead of time to speed up the donation process.

There are no dietary restrictions. Eat normally and drink water before donating.

Blood is in short supply across the nation right now. Vitalant continues to work every day to lessen the dire need for blood.