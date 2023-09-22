Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso hosting high school mariachi competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso is inviting area high school mariachi teams to compete for a $1,000 cash prize.

The contest, held in honor of Mexican Independence month, is happening is happening 1 p.m. Saturday, September 30 at the dealership, located on the 6400 block of South Desert Boulevard. The deadline to sign up is Friday, September 29. Email martinrocha@cclarkauto.net to take part. There is no fee to participate.

“As everyone knows, Mexican traditions are very dear to Charlie and we wanted to finish off this month with an event in which we can showcase that passion while giving back at the same time” said Josue Zepeda, General Manager for Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso.

The dealership hopes that every single high school mariachi team comes out to participate. The first place winner will receive $1,000 cash.

“We expect to have a huge turnout, so we hope all families and friends can come out and show their support. For that same reason we plan to have other fun activities going on, as people already know we like to do” Zepeda added.