West Texas community invited to 29th Annual Hueco Tanks Community Fair

HUECO TANKS, Texas (KVIA) -- Hueco Tanks is getting in on the celebrations for the Texas State Parks' 100th birthday.

Happening October 21 and 22, the 29th Annual Hueco Tanks Community Fair invites the West Texas community to celebrate the culture and natural beauty preserved at the state park.

Activities begin at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

The free event offers guided tours, interactive exhibits, performances, and rock climbing.

