Tips before heading to the kitchen during the holidays

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Before lowering the turkey into the oil, the El Paso Fire Department emphasizes the importance of ensuring the turkey is completely thawed and dry. Failure to follow these instructions could result in a dangerous fireball when combined with hot oil.

In case of a fire, Enrique Dueñas, spokesperson for EPFD, advises using an appropriate fire extinguisher labeled for kitchen fires and covering the fire with a lid. Additionally, it's crucial to do turkey frying outdoors in an open space and to measure the right amount of oil by using water to mark the level before frying.

Now, before indulging in holiday feasts, Dr. Jorge Acosta, Medical Director at Las Palmas Del Sol Bariatric Clinic, suggests simple hacks to dodge the holiday bulge.

He says stress can lead to weight gain, so incorporating routines like meditation or a short walk can be helpful. Dr. Acosta advises starting your festive feast with veggies, followed by protein, and saving carbs for last.

Dr. Acosta says people who are already overweight are more prone to gaining weight during the holidays. He highlights, “obesity is going to make patients prone to metabolic syndrome, leading to elevated sugar levels, insulin resistance, diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, and high cholesterol.”

“It’s definitely a good idea for patients to stay fit and stay as healthy as they can without letting the holiday schedule ruin their health plans,” he emphasizes.