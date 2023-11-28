Skip to Content
Funko introduces POP! Yourself – create a POP! for you, friends or family

Published 8:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funko has made POP! vinyl figures for TV show and movie stars, comic book heroes, science fiction characters, you name it. Now, the company is fulfilling the wishes of long time POP! fans by giving them the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind figure of themselves.

Dave Beré, Vice President of POP! Yourself at Funko, was on ABC-7 at 4 today to talk about the unique gift idea. "It's really listening to fans and being able to bring it to life, just in time for the holiday season. We're super excited about it."

Beré explained the process. "All you have to do is go to funko.com You're brought into a 3d builder where you get to pick your hairstyle, your skin tone, your fashion, your accessories, which are your interest points, and you can add a pet, you can add your name to the box. It's a sequence-to-build experience. Super easy, super intuitive, and it comes, it ships to you in about a week."

At $30, it's an affordable gift for the holidays.

