Anthony Family Farm Grows Over 100,000 Pounds of Fresh Produce for Local Food Pantry

In Anthony, New Mexico, Jardin de Milagros, owned by a local family, goes beyond farming.

Producing over 100,000 pounds of fresh vegetables annually, this family farm dedicates its harvest to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, a local food pantry.

From zucchinis to sweet potatoes, the family cultivates diverse crops, addressing the growing demand for supplemental food in the community.

Beyond farming, they educate volunteers on agricultural practices, creating a hands-on learning experience.

As they navigate the challenges of farming, the family invites support from the community.

Whether through volunteering or donations, Jardin de Milagros remains a symbol of hope, fostering a culture of giving.

If you would like to find out more or contribute to this community-driven initiative, call 915-867-3371.